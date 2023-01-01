1 Maldivian rufiyaa to Norwegian kroner

Convert MVR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 mvr
0.71 nok

1.00000 MVR = 0.70999 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
MVR to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Norwegian Krone
1 MVR0.70999 NOK
5 MVR3.54994 NOK
10 MVR7.09987 NOK
20 MVR14.19974 NOK
50 MVR35.49935 NOK
100 MVR70.99870 NOK
250 MVR177.49675 NOK
500 MVR354.99350 NOK
1000 MVR709.98700 NOK
2000 MVR1419.97400 NOK
5000 MVR3549.93500 NOK
10000 MVR7099.87000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NOK1.40848 MVR
5 NOK7.04240 MVR
10 NOK14.08480 MVR
20 NOK28.16960 MVR
50 NOK70.42400 MVR
100 NOK140.84800 MVR
250 NOK352.12000 MVR
500 NOK704.24000 MVR
1000 NOK1408.48000 MVR
2000 NOK2816.96000 MVR
5000 NOK7042.40000 MVR
10000 NOK14084.80000 MVR