1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Norwegian kroner

Convert MVR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
709.77 nok

1.00000 MVR = 0.70977 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:39 UTC
MVR to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Norwegian Krone
1 MVR0.70977 NOK
5 MVR3.54884 NOK
10 MVR7.09767 NOK
20 MVR14.19534 NOK
50 MVR35.48835 NOK
100 MVR70.97670 NOK
250 MVR177.44175 NOK
500 MVR354.88350 NOK
1000 MVR709.76700 NOK
2000 MVR1419.53400 NOK
5000 MVR3548.83500 NOK
10000 MVR7097.67000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NOK1.40891 MVR
5 NOK7.04455 MVR
10 NOK14.08910 MVR
20 NOK28.17820 MVR
50 NOK70.44550 MVR
100 NOK140.89100 MVR
250 NOK352.22750 MVR
500 NOK704.45500 MVR
1000 NOK1408.91000 MVR
2000 NOK2817.82000 MVR
5000 NOK7044.55000 MVR
10000 NOK14089.10000 MVR