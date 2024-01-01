5 Norwegian kroner to Comorian francs

Convert NOK to KMF

5 nok
206 kmf

kr1.000 NOK = CF41.18 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.038843.5816
Low41.095941.0959
Average41.787942.4713
Change-4.32%-2.36%
1 NOK to KMF stats

The performance of NOK to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.0388 and a 30 day low of 41.0959. This means the 30 day average was 41.7879. The change for NOK to KMF was -4.32.

The performance of NOK to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.5816 and a 90 day low of 41.0959. This means the 90 day average was 42.4713. The change for NOK to KMF was -2.36.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Comorian Franc
1 NOK41.17860 KMF
5 NOK205.89300 KMF
10 NOK411.78600 KMF
20 NOK823.57200 KMF
50 NOK2,058.93000 KMF
100 NOK4,117.86000 KMF
250 NOK10,294.65000 KMF
500 NOK20,589.30000 KMF
1000 NOK41,178.60000 KMF
2000 NOK82,357.20000 KMF
5000 NOK205,893.00000 KMF
10000 NOK411,786.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 KMF0.02428 NOK
5 KMF0.12142 NOK
10 KMF0.24284 NOK
20 KMF0.48569 NOK
50 KMF1.21422 NOK
100 KMF2.42844 NOK
250 KMF6.07110 NOK
500 KMF12.14220 NOK
1000 KMF24.28440 NOK
2000 KMF48.56880 NOK
5000 KMF121.42200 NOK
10000 KMF242.84400 NOK