100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Bangladeshi takas

Convert NIO to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 nio
318.64 bdt

C$1.000 NIO = Tk3.186 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.19723.1972
Low3.18462.9771
Average3.18803.1783
Change-0.07%6.99%
View full history

1 NIO to BDT stats

The performance of NIO to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1972 and a 30 day low of 3.1846. This means the 30 day average was 3.1880. The change for NIO to BDT was -0.07.

The performance of NIO to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1972 and a 90 day low of 2.9771. This means the 90 day average was 3.1783. The change for NIO to BDT was 6.99.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NIO3.18637 BDT
5 NIO15.93185 BDT
10 NIO31.86370 BDT
20 NIO63.72740 BDT
50 NIO159.31850 BDT
100 NIO318.63700 BDT
250 NIO796.59250 BDT
500 NIO1,593.18500 BDT
1000 NIO3,186.37000 BDT
2000 NIO6,372.74000 BDT
5000 NIO15,931.85000 BDT
10000 NIO31,863.70000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BDT0.31384 NIO
5 BDT1.56918 NIO
10 BDT3.13837 NIO
20 BDT6.27674 NIO
50 BDT15.69185 NIO
100 BDT31.38370 NIO
250 BDT78.45925 NIO
500 BDT156.91850 NIO
1000 BDT313.83700 NIO
2000 BDT627.67400 NIO
5000 BDT1,569.18500 NIO
10000 BDT3,138.37000 NIO