1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert BDT to NIO at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = C$0.3080 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:56
BDT to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NIO
1 BDT to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30820.3094
Low0.30750.3071
Average0.30800.3082
Change-0.09%-0.35%
1 BDT to NIO stats

The performance of BDT to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3082 and a 30 day low of 0.3075. This means the 30 day average was 0.3080. The change for BDT to NIO was -0.09.

The performance of BDT to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3094 and a 90 day low of 0.3071. This means the 90 day average was 0.3082. The change for BDT to NIO was -0.35.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BDT0.30797 NIO
5 BDT1.53986 NIO
10 BDT3.07972 NIO
20 BDT6.15944 NIO
50 BDT15.39860 NIO
100 BDT30.79720 NIO
250 BDT76.99300 NIO
500 BDT153.98600 NIO
1000 BDT307.97200 NIO
2000 BDT615.94400 NIO
5000 BDT1,539.86000 NIO
10000 BDT3,079.72000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NIO3.24705 BDT
5 NIO16.23525 BDT
10 NIO32.47050 BDT
20 NIO64.94100 BDT
50 NIO162.35250 BDT
100 NIO324.70500 BDT
250 NIO811.76250 BDT
500 NIO1,623.52500 BDT
1000 NIO3,247.05000 BDT
2000 NIO6,494.10000 BDT
5000 NIO16,235.25000 BDT
10000 NIO32,470.50000 BDT