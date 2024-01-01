10 Nigerian nairas to Zambian kwacha

Convert NGN to ZMW at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
0.16 zmw

₦1.000 NGN = ZK0.01627 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01650.0204
Low0.01580.0158
Average0.01610.0171
Change1.85%-16.93%
1 NGN to ZMW stats

The performance of NGN to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0165 and a 30 day low of 0.0158. This means the 30 day average was 0.0161. The change for NGN to ZMW was 1.85.

The performance of NGN to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0204 and a 90 day low of 0.0158. This means the 90 day average was 0.0171. The change for NGN to ZMW was -16.93.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / ZMW
1 NGN0.01627 ZMW
5 NGN0.08136 ZMW
10 NGN0.16271 ZMW
20 NGN0.32542 ZMW
50 NGN0.81355 ZMW
100 NGN1.62710 ZMW
250 NGN4.06775 ZMW
500 NGN8.13550 ZMW
1000 NGN16.27100 ZMW
2000 NGN32.54200 ZMW
5000 NGN81.35500 ZMW
10000 NGN162.71000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Nigerian Naira
1 ZMW61.45890 NGN
5 ZMW307.29450 NGN
10 ZMW614.58900 NGN
20 ZMW1,229.17800 NGN
50 ZMW3,072.94500 NGN
100 ZMW6,145.89000 NGN
250 ZMW15,364.72500 NGN
500 ZMW30,729.45000 NGN
1000 ZMW61,458.90000 NGN
2000 ZMW122,917.80000 NGN
5000 ZMW307,294.50000 NGN
10000 ZMW614,589.00000 NGN