1 Nigerian naira to Uruguayan pesos

Convert NGN to UYU at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.03 uyu

₦1.000 NGN = $U0.02543 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NGN to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02620.0290
Low0.02420.0242
Average0.02520.0260
Change-2.80%-8.45%
1 NGN to UYU stats

The performance of NGN to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0262 and a 30 day low of 0.0242. This means the 30 day average was 0.0252. The change for NGN to UYU was -2.80.

The performance of NGN to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0290 and a 90 day low of 0.0242. This means the 90 day average was 0.0260. The change for NGN to UYU was -8.45.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Uruguayan Peso
1 NGN0.02543 UYU
5 NGN0.12713 UYU
10 NGN0.25426 UYU
20 NGN0.50851 UYU
50 NGN1.27128 UYU
100 NGN2.54256 UYU
250 NGN6.35640 UYU
500 NGN12.71280 UYU
1000 NGN25.42560 UYU
2000 NGN50.85120 UYU
5000 NGN127.12800 UYU
10000 NGN254.25600 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 UYU39.33040 NGN
5 UYU196.65200 NGN
10 UYU393.30400 NGN
20 UYU786.60800 NGN
50 UYU1,966.52000 NGN
100 UYU3,933.04000 NGN
250 UYU9,832.60000 NGN
500 UYU19,665.20000 NGN
1000 UYU39,330.40000 NGN
2000 UYU78,660.80000 NGN
5000 UYU196,652.00000 NGN
10000 UYU393,304.00000 NGN