5,000 Nigerian nairas to Thai bahts

Convert NGN to THB at the real exchange rate

5,000 ngn
110.91 thb

₦1.000 NGN = ฿0.02218 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02390.0275
Low0.02140.0214
Average0.02260.0241
Change-6.77%-16.36%
1 NGN to THB stats

The performance of NGN to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0239 and a 30 day low of 0.0214. This means the 30 day average was 0.0226. The change for NGN to THB was -6.77.

The performance of NGN to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0275 and a 90 day low of 0.0214. This means the 90 day average was 0.0241. The change for NGN to THB was -16.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Thai Baht
1 NGN0.02218 THB
5 NGN0.11091 THB
10 NGN0.22182 THB
20 NGN0.44364 THB
50 NGN1.10910 THB
100 NGN2.21819 THB
250 NGN5.54548 THB
500 NGN11.09095 THB
1000 NGN22.18190 THB
2000 NGN44.36380 THB
5000 NGN110.90950 THB
10000 NGN221.81900 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Nigerian Naira
1 THB45.08180 NGN
5 THB225.40900 NGN
10 THB450.81800 NGN
20 THB901.63600 NGN
50 THB2,254.09000 NGN
100 THB4,508.18000 NGN
250 THB11,270.45000 NGN
500 THB22,540.90000 NGN
1000 THB45,081.80000 NGN
2000 THB90,163.60000 NGN
5000 THB225,409.00000 NGN
10000 THB450,818.00000 NGN