500 Nigerian nairas to Salvadoran colóns

Convert NGN to SVC at the real exchange rate

500 ngn
2.75 svc

₦1.000 NGN = ₡0.005495 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00570.0066
Low0.00530.0053
Average0.00550.0058
Change-3.75%-12.94%
View full history

1 NGN to SVC stats

The performance of NGN to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0057 and a 30 day low of 0.0053. This means the 30 day average was 0.0055. The change for NGN to SVC was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0066 and a 90 day low of 0.0053. This means the 90 day average was 0.0058. The change for NGN to SVC was -12.94.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Salvadoran Colón
1 NGN0.00550 SVC
5 NGN0.02748 SVC
10 NGN0.05495 SVC
20 NGN0.10990 SVC
50 NGN0.27476 SVC
100 NGN0.54952 SVC
250 NGN1.37381 SVC
500 NGN2.74762 SVC
1000 NGN5.49523 SVC
2000 NGN10.99046 SVC
5000 NGN27.47615 SVC
10000 NGN54.95230 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Nigerian Naira
1 SVC181.97600 NGN
5 SVC909.88000 NGN
10 SVC1,819.76000 NGN
20 SVC3,639.52000 NGN
50 SVC9,098.80000 NGN
100 SVC18,197.60000 NGN
250 SVC45,494.00000 NGN
500 SVC90,988.00000 NGN
1000 SVC181,976.00000 NGN
2000 SVC363,952.00000 NGN
5000 SVC909,880.00000 NGN
10000 SVC1,819,760.00000 NGN