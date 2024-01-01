5 Nigerian nairas to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert NGN to SBD at the real exchange rate

5 ngn
0.03 sbd

₦1.000 NGN = SI$0.005210 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0062
Low0.00500.0050
Average0.00520.0055
Change-3.19%-13.20%
1 NGN to SBD stats

The performance of NGN to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0050. This means the 30 day average was 0.0052. The change for NGN to SBD was -3.19.

The performance of NGN to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0062 and a 90 day low of 0.0050. This means the 90 day average was 0.0055. The change for NGN to SBD was -13.20.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 NGN0.00521 SBD
5 NGN0.02605 SBD
10 NGN0.05210 SBD
20 NGN0.10419 SBD
50 NGN0.26048 SBD
100 NGN0.52097 SBD
250 NGN1.30242 SBD
500 NGN2.60483 SBD
1000 NGN5.20967 SBD
2000 NGN10.41934 SBD
5000 NGN26.04835 SBD
10000 NGN52.09670 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 SBD191.95100 NGN
5 SBD959.75500 NGN
10 SBD1,919.51000 NGN
20 SBD3,839.02000 NGN
50 SBD9,597.55000 NGN
100 SBD19,195.10000 NGN
250 SBD47,987.75000 NGN
500 SBD95,975.50000 NGN
1000 SBD191,951.00000 NGN
2000 SBD383,902.00000 NGN
5000 SBD959,755.00000 NGN
10000 SBD1,919,510.00000 NGN