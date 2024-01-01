10 Nigerian nairas to Romanian leus

Convert NGN to RON at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
0.03 ron

₦1.000 NGN = L0.002864 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0034
Low0.00280.0028
Average0.00290.0030
Change-4.37%-14.00%
1 NGN to RON stats

The performance of NGN to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for NGN to RON was -4.37.

The performance of NGN to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0034 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0030. The change for NGN to RON was -14.00.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Romanian Leu
1 NGN0.00286 RON
5 NGN0.01432 RON
10 NGN0.02864 RON
20 NGN0.05729 RON
50 NGN0.14322 RON
100 NGN0.28643 RON
250 NGN0.71608 RON
500 NGN1.43217 RON
1000 NGN2.86433 RON
2000 NGN5.72866 RON
5000 NGN14.32165 RON
10000 NGN28.64330 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Nigerian Naira
1 RON349.12200 NGN
5 RON1,745.61000 NGN
10 RON3,491.22000 NGN
20 RON6,982.44000 NGN
50 RON17,456.10000 NGN
100 RON34,912.20000 NGN
250 RON87,280.50000 NGN
500 RON174,561.00000 NGN
1000 RON349,122.00000 NGN
2000 RON698,244.00000 NGN
5000 RON1,745,610.00000 NGN
10000 RON3,491,220.00000 NGN