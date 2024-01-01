250 Nigerian nairas to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert NGN to PYG at the real exchange rate

250 ngn
1,190 pyg

₦1.000 NGN = ₲4.760 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.93535.6482
Low4.56324.5632
Average4.73984.9713
Change-3.23%-11.62%
1 NGN to PYG stats

The performance of NGN to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9353 and a 30 day low of 4.5632. This means the 30 day average was 4.7398. The change for NGN to PYG was -3.23.

The performance of NGN to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6482 and a 90 day low of 4.5632. This means the 90 day average was 4.9713. The change for NGN to PYG was -11.62.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Paraguayan Guarani
1 NGN4.75969 PYG
5 NGN23.79845 PYG
10 NGN47.59690 PYG
20 NGN95.19380 PYG
50 NGN237.98450 PYG
100 NGN475.96900 PYG
250 NGN1,189.92250 PYG
500 NGN2,379.84500 PYG
1000 NGN4,759.69000 PYG
2000 NGN9,519.38000 PYG
5000 NGN23,798.45000 PYG
10000 NGN47,596.90000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Nigerian Naira
1 PYG0.21010 NGN
5 PYG1.05049 NGN
10 PYG2.10098 NGN
20 PYG4.20196 NGN
50 PYG10.50490 NGN
100 PYG21.00980 NGN
250 PYG52.52450 NGN
500 PYG105.04900 NGN
1000 PYG210.09800 NGN
2000 PYG420.19600 NGN
5000 PYG1,050.49000 NGN
10000 PYG2,100.98000 NGN