250 Paraguayan guaranis to Nigerian nairas

Convert PYG to NGN at the real exchange rate

250 pyg
52.41 ngn

1.00000 PYG = 0.20962 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8557251.077189.42811.453981.65010.95095518.3682
1 GBP1.168611.25865104.5021.699051.928231.1112921.4643
1 USD0.928450.794502183.02671.34991.531980.882917.0534
1 INR0.01118220.009569240.012044310.01625860.01845170.01063390.205397

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Nigerian Naira
1 PYG0.20962 NGN
5 PYG1.04812 NGN
10 PYG2.09623 NGN
20 PYG4.19246 NGN
50 PYG10.48115 NGN
100 PYG20.96230 NGN
250 PYG52.40575 NGN
500 PYG104.81150 NGN
1000 PYG209.62300 NGN
2000 PYG419.24600 NGN
5000 PYG1048.11500 NGN
10000 PYG2096.23000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Paraguayan Guarani
1 NGN4.77046 PYG
5 NGN23.85230 PYG
10 NGN47.70460 PYG
20 NGN95.40920 PYG
50 NGN238.52300 PYG
100 NGN477.04600 PYG
250 NGN1192.61500 PYG
500 NGN2385.23000 PYG
1000 NGN4770.46000 PYG
2000 NGN9540.92000 PYG
5000 NGN23852.30000 PYG
10000 NGN47704.60000 PYG