500 Nigerian nairas to Norwegian kroner

Convert NGN to NOK at the real exchange rate

500 ngn
3.44 nok

₦1.000 NGN = kr0.006877 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00690.0079
Low0.00660.0066
Average0.00680.0071
Change-0.06%-12.01%
1 NGN to NOK stats

The performance of NGN to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0069 and a 30 day low of 0.0066. This means the 30 day average was 0.0068. The change for NGN to NOK was -0.06.

The performance of NGN to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0079 and a 90 day low of 0.0066. This means the 90 day average was 0.0071. The change for NGN to NOK was -12.01.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Norwegian Krone
1 NGN0.00688 NOK
5 NGN0.03438 NOK
10 NGN0.06877 NOK
20 NGN0.13754 NOK
50 NGN0.34384 NOK
100 NGN0.68768 NOK
250 NGN1.71921 NOK
500 NGN3.43842 NOK
1000 NGN6.87683 NOK
2000 NGN13.75366 NOK
5000 NGN34.38415 NOK
10000 NGN68.76830 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Nigerian Naira
1 NOK145.41600 NGN
5 NOK727.08000 NGN
10 NOK1,454.16000 NGN
20 NOK2,908.32000 NGN
50 NOK7,270.80000 NGN
100 NOK14,541.60000 NGN
250 NOK36,354.00000 NGN
500 NOK72,708.00000 NGN
1000 NOK145,416.00000 NGN
2000 NOK290,832.00000 NGN
5000 NOK727,080.00000 NGN
10000 NOK1,454,160.00000 NGN