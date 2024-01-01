100 Norwegian kroner to Nigerian nairas
|1 NOK to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|152.2470
|152.2470
|Low
|144.2140
|126.4520
|Average
|147.1740
|141.6780
|Change
|0.06%
|13.65%
|View full history
1 NOK to NGN stats
The performance of NOK to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 152.2470 and a 30 day low of 144.2140. This means the 30 day average was 147.1740. The change for NOK to NGN was 0.06.
The performance of NOK to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 152.2470 and a 90 day low of 126.4520. This means the 90 day average was 141.6780. The change for NOK to NGN was 13.65.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Nigerian Naira
|1 NOK
|145.41600 NGN
|5 NOK
|727.08000 NGN
|10 NOK
|1,454.16000 NGN
|20 NOK
|2,908.32000 NGN
|50 NOK
|7,270.80000 NGN
|100 NOK
|14,541.60000 NGN
|250 NOK
|36,354.00000 NGN
|500 NOK
|72,708.00000 NGN
|1000 NOK
|145,416.00000 NGN
|2000 NOK
|290,832.00000 NGN
|5000 NOK
|727,080.00000 NGN
|10000 NOK
|1,454,160.00000 NGN