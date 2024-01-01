5 Norwegian kroner to Nigerian nairas

Convert NOK to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 nok
727.08 ngn

kr1.000 NOK = ₦145.4 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NOK to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High152.2470152.2470
Low144.2140126.4520
Average147.1740141.6780
Change0.06%13.65%
View full history

1 NOK to NGN stats

The performance of NOK to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 152.2470 and a 30 day low of 144.2140. This means the 30 day average was 147.1740. The change for NOK to NGN was 0.06.

The performance of NOK to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 152.2470 and a 90 day low of 126.4520. This means the 90 day average was 141.6780. The change for NOK to NGN was 13.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Nigerian Naira
1 NOK145.41600 NGN
5 NOK727.08000 NGN
10 NOK1,454.16000 NGN
20 NOK2,908.32000 NGN
50 NOK7,270.80000 NGN
100 NOK14,541.60000 NGN
250 NOK36,354.00000 NGN
500 NOK72,708.00000 NGN
1000 NOK145,416.00000 NGN
2000 NOK290,832.00000 NGN
5000 NOK727,080.00000 NGN
10000 NOK1,454,160.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Norwegian Krone
1 NGN0.00688 NOK
5 NGN0.03438 NOK
10 NGN0.06877 NOK
20 NGN0.13754 NOK
50 NGN0.34384 NOK
100 NGN0.68768 NOK
250 NGN1.71921 NOK
500 NGN3.43842 NOK
1000 NGN6.87683 NOK
2000 NGN13.75366 NOK
5000 NGN34.38415 NOK
10000 NGN68.76830 NOK