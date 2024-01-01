100 Nigerian nairas to Icelandic krónas

Convert NGN to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 ngn
8.66 isk

₦1.000 NGN = kr0.08662 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NGN to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09020.1029
Low0.08330.0833
Average0.08630.0913
Change-3.66%-13.98%
1 NGN to ISK stats

The performance of NGN to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0902 and a 30 day low of 0.0833. This means the 30 day average was 0.0863. The change for NGN to ISK was -3.66.

The performance of NGN to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1029 and a 90 day low of 0.0833. This means the 90 day average was 0.0913. The change for NGN to ISK was -13.98.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Icelandic Króna
1 NGN0.08662 ISK
5 NGN0.43310 ISK
10 NGN0.86621 ISK
20 NGN1.73241 ISK
50 NGN4.33103 ISK
100 NGN8.66205 ISK
250 NGN21.65513 ISK
500 NGN43.31025 ISK
1000 NGN86.62050 ISK
2000 NGN173.24100 ISK
5000 NGN433.10250 ISK
10000 NGN866.20500 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Nigerian Naira
1 ISK11.54460 NGN
5 ISK57.72300 NGN
10 ISK115.44600 NGN
20 ISK230.89200 NGN
50 ISK577.23000 NGN
100 ISK1,154.46000 NGN
250 ISK2,886.15000 NGN
500 ISK5,772.30000 NGN
1000 ISK11,544.60000 NGN
2000 ISK23,089.20000 NGN
5000 ISK57,723.00000 NGN
10000 ISK115,446.00000 NGN