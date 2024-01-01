20 Nigerian nairas to Croatian kunas

Convert NGN to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
0.09 hrk

₦1.000 NGN = kn0.004409 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
NGN to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00460.0053
Low0.00420.0042
Average0.00440.0046
Change-3.75%-12.94%
1 NGN to HRK stats

The performance of NGN to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0044. The change for NGN to HRK was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0053 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0046. The change for NGN to HRK was -12.94.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Croatian Kuna
1 NGN0.00441 HRK
5 NGN0.02205 HRK
10 NGN0.04409 HRK
20 NGN0.08818 HRK
50 NGN0.22046 HRK
100 NGN0.44091 HRK
250 NGN1.10228 HRK
500 NGN2.20457 HRK
1000 NGN4.40913 HRK
2000 NGN8.81826 HRK
5000 NGN22.04565 HRK
10000 NGN44.09130 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Nigerian Naira
1 HRK226.80200 NGN
5 HRK1,134.01000 NGN
10 HRK2,268.02000 NGN
20 HRK4,536.04000 NGN
50 HRK11,340.10000 NGN
100 HRK22,680.20000 NGN
250 HRK56,700.50000 NGN
500 HRK113,401.00000 NGN
1000 HRK226,802.00000 NGN
2000 HRK453,604.00000 NGN
5000 HRK1,134,010.00000 NGN
10000 HRK2,268,020.00000 NGN