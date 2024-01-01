5,000 Croatian kunas to Nigerian nairas

Convert HRK to NGN at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ₦245.0 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
HRK to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NGN
1 HRK to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High245.5950245.5950
Low241.5060224.3390
Average243.4452237.2584
Change1.43%9.21%
1 HRK to NGN stats

The performance of HRK to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 245.5950 and a 30 day low of 241.5060. This means the 30 day average was 243.4452. The change for HRK to NGN was 1.43.

The performance of HRK to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 245.5950 and a 90 day low of 224.3390. This means the 90 day average was 237.2584. The change for HRK to NGN was 9.21.

How to convert Croatian kunas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Nigerian Naira
1 HRK245.03200 NGN
5 HRK1,225.16000 NGN
10 HRK2,450.32000 NGN
20 HRK4,900.64000 NGN
50 HRK12,251.60000 NGN
100 HRK24,503.20000 NGN
250 HRK61,258.00000 NGN
500 HRK122,516.00000 NGN
1000 HRK245,032.00000 NGN
2000 HRK490,064.00000 NGN
5000 HRK1,225,160.00000 NGN
10000 HRK2,450,320.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Croatian Kuna
1 NGN0.00408 HRK
5 NGN0.02041 HRK
10 NGN0.04081 HRK
20 NGN0.08162 HRK
50 NGN0.20405 HRK
100 NGN0.40811 HRK
250 NGN1.02027 HRK
500 NGN2.04055 HRK
1000 NGN4.08109 HRK
2000 NGN8.16218 HRK
5000 NGN20.40545 HRK
10000 NGN40.81090 HRK