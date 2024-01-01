1 thousand Nigerian nairas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert NGN to CRC

1,000 ngn
328.82 crc

₦1.000 NGN = ₡0.3288 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34850.3936
Low0.31580.3158
Average0.33080.3450
Change-5.64%-10.36%
1 NGN to CRC stats

The performance of NGN to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3485 and a 30 day low of 0.3158. This means the 30 day average was 0.3308. The change for NGN to CRC was -5.64.

The performance of NGN to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3936 and a 90 day low of 0.3158. This means the 90 day average was 0.3450. The change for NGN to CRC was -10.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Costa Rican Colón
1 NGN0.32882 CRC
5 NGN1.64411 CRC
10 NGN3.28822 CRC
20 NGN6.57644 CRC
50 NGN16.44110 CRC
100 NGN32.88220 CRC
250 NGN82.20550 CRC
500 NGN164.41100 CRC
1000 NGN328.82200 CRC
2000 NGN657.64400 CRC
5000 NGN1,644.11000 CRC
10000 NGN3,288.22000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Nigerian Naira
1 CRC3.04116 NGN
5 CRC15.20580 NGN
10 CRC30.41160 NGN
20 CRC60.82320 NGN
50 CRC152.05800 NGN
100 CRC304.11600 NGN
250 CRC760.29000 NGN
500 CRC1,520.58000 NGN
1000 CRC3,041.16000 NGN
2000 CRC6,082.32000 NGN
5000 CRC15,205.80000 NGN
10000 CRC30,411.60000 NGN