500 Nigerian nairas to Colombian pesos

Convert NGN to COP at the real exchange rate

500 ngn
1,299.35 cop

₦1.000 NGN = $2.599 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NGN to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.67342.9049
Low2.43982.4398
Average2.52592.6347
Change-2.46%-7.60%
View full history

1 NGN to COP stats

The performance of NGN to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6734 and a 30 day low of 2.4398. This means the 30 day average was 2.5259. The change for NGN to COP was -2.46.

The performance of NGN to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9049 and a 90 day low of 2.4398. This means the 90 day average was 2.6347. The change for NGN to COP was -7.60.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Colombian Peso
1 NGN2.59870 COP
5 NGN12.99350 COP
10 NGN25.98700 COP
20 NGN51.97400 COP
50 NGN129.93500 COP
100 NGN259.87000 COP
250 NGN649.67500 COP
500 NGN1,299.35000 COP
1000 NGN2,598.70000 COP
2000 NGN5,197.40000 COP
5000 NGN12,993.50000 COP
10000 NGN25,987.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 COP0.38481 NGN
5 COP1.92404 NGN
10 COP3.84808 NGN
20 COP7.69616 NGN
50 COP19.24040 NGN
100 COP38.48080 NGN
250 COP96.20200 NGN
500 COP192.40400 NGN
1000 COP384.80800 NGN
2000 COP769.61600 NGN
5000 COP1,924.04000 NGN
10000 COP3,848.08000 NGN