10 thousand Nigerian nairas to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert NGN to BOB at the real exchange rate

10,000 ngn
43.30 bob

₦1.000 NGN = Bs0.004330 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00450.0052
Low0.00420.0042
Average0.00430.0046
Change-3.59%-13.13%
View full history

1 NGN to BOB stats

The performance of NGN to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0043. The change for NGN to BOB was -3.59.

The performance of NGN to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0052 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0046. The change for NGN to BOB was -13.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bolivian Boliviano
1 NGN0.00433 BOB
5 NGN0.02165 BOB
10 NGN0.04330 BOB
20 NGN0.08660 BOB
50 NGN0.21651 BOB
100 NGN0.43302 BOB
250 NGN1.08256 BOB
500 NGN2.16512 BOB
1000 NGN4.33024 BOB
2000 NGN8.66048 BOB
5000 NGN21.65120 BOB
10000 NGN43.30240 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Nigerian Naira
1 BOB230.93400 NGN
5 BOB1,154.67000 NGN
10 BOB2,309.34000 NGN
20 BOB4,618.68000 NGN
50 BOB11,546.70000 NGN
100 BOB23,093.40000 NGN
250 BOB57,733.50000 NGN
500 BOB115,467.00000 NGN
1000 BOB230,934.00000 NGN
2000 BOB461,868.00000 NGN
5000 BOB1,154,670.00000 NGN
10000 BOB2,309,340.00000 NGN