2,000 Nigerian nairas to Argentine pesos

Convert NGN to ARS at the real exchange rate

2,000 ngn
1,172.26 ars

₦1.000 NGN = $0.5861 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59950.6701
Low0.56050.5605
Average0.57970.5978
Change-1.89%-7.70%
1 NGN to ARS stats

The performance of NGN to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5995 and a 30 day low of 0.5605. This means the 30 day average was 0.5797. The change for NGN to ARS was -1.89.

The performance of NGN to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6701 and a 90 day low of 0.5605. This means the 90 day average was 0.5978. The change for NGN to ARS was -7.70.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Argentine Peso
1 NGN0.58613 ARS
5 NGN2.93064 ARS
10 NGN5.86128 ARS
20 NGN11.72256 ARS
50 NGN29.30640 ARS
100 NGN58.61280 ARS
250 NGN146.53200 ARS
500 NGN293.06400 ARS
1000 NGN586.12800 ARS
2000 NGN1,172.25600 ARS
5000 NGN2,930.64000 ARS
10000 NGN5,861.28000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 ARS1.70611 NGN
5 ARS8.53055 NGN
10 ARS17.06110 NGN
20 ARS34.12220 NGN
50 ARS85.30550 NGN
100 ARS170.61100 NGN
250 ARS426.52750 NGN
500 ARS853.05500 NGN
1000 ARS1,706.11000 NGN
2000 ARS3,412.22000 NGN
5000 ARS8,530.55000 NGN
10000 ARS17,061.10000 NGN