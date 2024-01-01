10 Nigerian nairas to Angolan kwanzas

Convert NGN to AOA at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
5.59 aoa

₦1.000 NGN = Kz0.5585 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57610.6451
Low0.53490.5349
Average0.55460.5725
Change-2.68%-8.13%
1 NGN to AOA stats

The performance of NGN to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5761 and a 30 day low of 0.5349. This means the 30 day average was 0.5546. The change for NGN to AOA was -2.68.

The performance of NGN to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6451 and a 90 day low of 0.5349. This means the 90 day average was 0.5725. The change for NGN to AOA was -8.13.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Angolan Kwanza
1 NGN0.55852 AOA
5 NGN2.79258 AOA
10 NGN5.58515 AOA
20 NGN11.17030 AOA
50 NGN27.92575 AOA
100 NGN55.85150 AOA
250 NGN139.62875 AOA
500 NGN279.25750 AOA
1000 NGN558.51500 AOA
2000 NGN1,117.03000 AOA
5000 NGN2,792.57500 AOA
10000 NGN5,585.15000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Nigerian Naira
1 AOA1.79046 NGN
5 AOA8.95230 NGN
10 AOA17.90460 NGN
20 AOA35.80920 NGN
50 AOA89.52300 NGN
100 AOA179.04600 NGN
250 AOA447.61500 NGN
500 AOA895.23000 NGN
1000 AOA1,790.46000 NGN
2000 AOA3,580.92000 NGN
5000 AOA8,952.30000 NGN
10000 AOA17,904.60000 NGN