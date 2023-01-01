1 Angolan kwanza to Nigerian nairas

Convert AOA to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 aoa
0.92 ngn

1.00000 AOA = 0.91945 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15 UTC
AOA to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.049687.31321.433961.646820.963718.4584
1GBP1.1551311.2124100.8561.656381.902251.113221.3214
1USD0.952750.82481183.18711.36621.5690.9181517.5861
1INR0.0114530.009915120.012021110.01642320.01886110.01103720.211404

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Nigerian Naira
1 AOA0.91945 NGN
5 AOA4.59727 NGN
10 AOA9.19453 NGN
20 AOA18.38906 NGN
50 AOA45.97265 NGN
100 AOA91.94530 NGN
250 AOA229.86325 NGN
500 AOA459.72650 NGN
1000 AOA919.45300 NGN
2000 AOA1838.90600 NGN
5000 AOA4597.26500 NGN
10000 AOA9194.53000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Angolan Kwanza
1 NGN1.08760 AOA
5 NGN5.43800 AOA
10 NGN10.87600 AOA
20 NGN21.75200 AOA
50 NGN54.38000 AOA
100 NGN108.76000 AOA
250 NGN271.90000 AOA
500 NGN543.80000 AOA
1000 NGN1087.60000 AOA
2000 NGN2175.20000 AOA
5000 NGN5438.00000 AOA
10000 NGN10876.00000 AOA