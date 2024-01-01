1 Nigerian naira to Albanian leks

Convert NGN to ALL at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.06 all

₦1.000 NGN = Lek0.05765 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06060.0699
Low0.05580.0558
Average0.05790.0613
Change-4.48%-14.47%
View full history

1 NGN to ALL stats

The performance of NGN to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0606 and a 30 day low of 0.0558. This means the 30 day average was 0.0579. The change for NGN to ALL was -4.48.

The performance of NGN to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0699 and a 90 day low of 0.0558. This means the 90 day average was 0.0613. The change for NGN to ALL was -14.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian naira

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Albanian Lek
1 NGN0.05765 ALL
5 NGN0.28826 ALL
10 NGN0.57651 ALL
20 NGN1.15302 ALL
50 NGN2.88255 ALL
100 NGN5.76510 ALL
250 NGN14.41275 ALL
500 NGN28.82550 ALL
1000 NGN57.65100 ALL
2000 NGN115.30200 ALL
5000 NGN288.25500 ALL
10000 NGN576.51000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Nigerian Naira
1 ALL17.34580 NGN
5 ALL86.72900 NGN
10 ALL173.45800 NGN
20 ALL346.91600 NGN
50 ALL867.29000 NGN
100 ALL1,734.58000 NGN
250 ALL4,336.45000 NGN
500 ALL8,672.90000 NGN
1000 ALL17,345.80000 NGN
2000 ALL34,691.60000 NGN
5000 ALL86,729.00000 NGN
10000 ALL173,458.00000 NGN