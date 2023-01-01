1 thousand Namibian dollars to Qatari rials

Convert NAD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
189.40 qar

1.00000 NAD = 0.18940 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26 UTC
NAD to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 NAD0.18940 QAR
5 NAD0.94698 QAR
10 NAD1.89395 QAR
20 NAD3.78790 QAR
50 NAD9.46975 QAR
100 NAD18.93950 QAR
250 NAD47.34875 QAR
500 NAD94.69750 QAR
1000 NAD189.39500 QAR
2000 NAD378.79000 QAR
5000 NAD946.97500 QAR
10000 NAD1893.95000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Namibian Dollar
1 QAR5.27997 NAD
5 QAR26.39985 NAD
10 QAR52.79970 NAD
20 QAR105.59940 NAD
50 QAR263.99850 NAD
100 QAR527.99700 NAD
250 QAR1319.99250 NAD
500 QAR2639.98500 NAD
1000 QAR5279.97000 NAD
2000 QAR10559.94000 NAD
5000 QAR26399.85000 NAD
10000 QAR52799.70000 NAD