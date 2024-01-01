1 Qatari rial to Namibian dollars

1 qar
5.21 nad

1.00000 QAR = 5.20867 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Namibian Dollar
1 QAR5.20867 NAD
5 QAR26.04335 NAD
10 QAR52.08670 NAD
20 QAR104.17340 NAD
50 QAR260.43350 NAD
100 QAR520.86700 NAD
250 QAR1302.16750 NAD
500 QAR2604.33500 NAD
1000 QAR5208.67000 NAD
2000 QAR10417.34000 NAD
5000 QAR26043.35000 NAD
10000 QAR52086.70000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 NAD0.19199 QAR
5 NAD0.95994 QAR
10 NAD1.91988 QAR
20 NAD3.83976 QAR
50 NAD9.59940 QAR
100 NAD19.19880 QAR
250 NAD47.99700 QAR
500 NAD95.99400 QAR
1000 NAD191.98800 QAR
2000 NAD383.97600 QAR
5000 NAD959.94000 QAR
10000 NAD1919.88000 QAR