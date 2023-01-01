500 Mozambican meticals to Mauritian rupees

Convert MZN to MUR at the real exchange rate

500 mzn
346.68 mur

1.00000 MZN = 0.69336 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:34 UTC
MZN to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866151.050387.42011.439491.661870.964418.9741
1GBP1.1545311.21255100.9251.661861.918591.1134321.9052
1USD0.95210.824708183.23351.370551.582280.918218.0654
1INR0.0114390.009908370.012014410.01646630.01901010.01103160.217045

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Mauritian Rupee
1 MZN0.69336 MUR
5 MZN3.46678 MUR
10 MZN6.93356 MUR
20 MZN13.86712 MUR
50 MZN34.66780 MUR
100 MZN69.33560 MUR
250 MZN173.33900 MUR
500 MZN346.67800 MUR
1000 MZN693.35600 MUR
2000 MZN1386.71200 MUR
5000 MZN3466.78000 MUR
10000 MZN6933.56000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 MUR1.44226 MZN
5 MUR7.21130 MZN
10 MUR14.42260 MZN
20 MUR28.84520 MZN
50 MUR72.11300 MZN
100 MUR144.22600 MZN
250 MUR360.56500 MZN
500 MUR721.13000 MZN
1000 MUR1442.26000 MZN
2000 MUR2884.52000 MZN
5000 MUR7211.30000 MZN
10000 MUR14422.60000 MZN