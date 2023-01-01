20 Mozambican meticals to Icelandic krónas

Convert MZN to ISK at the real exchange rate

20 mzn
43.44 isk

1.00000 MZN = 2.17205 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MZN to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866051.051187.4781.439641.661560.964418.9671
1GBP1.1546711.21365101.0061.662281.918511.1135621.9003
1USD0.95140.823961183.22521.369651.580780.917618.045
1INR0.01143140.009900380.012015610.01645720.0189940.01102550.216821

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Icelandic Króna
1 MZN2.17205 ISK
5 MZN10.86025 ISK
10 MZN21.72050 ISK
20 MZN43.44100 ISK
50 MZN108.60250 ISK
100 MZN217.20500 ISK
250 MZN543.01250 ISK
500 MZN1086.02500 ISK
1000 MZN2172.05000 ISK
2000 MZN4344.10000 ISK
5000 MZN10860.25000 ISK
10000 MZN21720.50000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mozambican Metical
1 ISK0.46039 MZN
5 ISK2.30198 MZN
10 ISK4.60395 MZN
20 ISK9.20790 MZN
50 ISK23.01975 MZN
100 ISK46.03950 MZN
250 ISK115.09875 MZN
500 ISK230.19750 MZN
1000 ISK460.39500 MZN
2000 ISK920.79000 MZN
5000 ISK2301.97500 MZN
10000 ISK4603.95000 MZN