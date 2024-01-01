250 Icelandic krónas to Mozambican meticals

Convert ISK to MZN at the real exchange rate

250 isk
115.71 mzn

kr1.000 ISK = MT0.4628 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46530.4653
Low0.45980.4557
Average0.46310.4606
Change-0.08%1.37%
View full history

1 ISK to MZN stats

The performance of ISK to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4653 and a 30 day low of 0.4598. This means the 30 day average was 0.4631. The change for ISK to MZN was -0.08.

The performance of ISK to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4653 and a 90 day low of 0.4557. This means the 90 day average was 0.4606. The change for ISK to MZN was 1.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mozambican Metical
1 ISK0.46285 MZN
5 ISK2.31425 MZN
10 ISK4.62849 MZN
20 ISK9.25698 MZN
50 ISK23.14245 MZN
100 ISK46.28490 MZN
250 ISK115.71225 MZN
500 ISK231.42450 MZN
1000 ISK462.84900 MZN
2000 ISK925.69800 MZN
5000 ISK2,314.24500 MZN
10000 ISK4,628.49000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Icelandic Króna
1 MZN2.16053 ISK
5 MZN10.80265 ISK
10 MZN21.60530 ISK
20 MZN43.21060 ISK
50 MZN108.02650 ISK
100 MZN216.05300 ISK
250 MZN540.13250 ISK
500 MZN1,080.26500 ISK
1000 MZN2,160.53000 ISK
2000 MZN4,321.06000 ISK
5000 MZN10,802.65000 ISK
10000 MZN21,605.30000 ISK