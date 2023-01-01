1 thousand Mozambican meticals to Aruban florins

Convert MZN to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
28.36 awg

1.00000 MZN = 0.02836 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:45 UTC
MZN to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Aruban Florin
1 MZN0.02836 AWG
5 MZN0.14181 AWG
10 MZN0.28361 AWG
20 MZN0.56722 AWG
50 MZN1.41805 AWG
100 MZN2.83610 AWG
250 MZN7.09025 AWG
500 MZN14.18050 AWG
1000 MZN28.36100 AWG
2000 MZN56.72200 AWG
5000 MZN141.80500 AWG
10000 MZN283.61000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mozambican Metical
1 AWG35.25970 MZN
5 AWG176.29850 MZN
10 AWG352.59700 MZN
20 AWG705.19400 MZN
50 AWG1762.98500 MZN
100 AWG3525.97000 MZN
250 AWG8814.92500 MZN
500 AWG17629.85000 MZN
1000 AWG35259.70000 MZN
2000 AWG70519.40000 MZN
5000 AWG176298.50000 MZN
10000 AWG352597.00000 MZN