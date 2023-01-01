5 Mozambican meticals to Armenian drams

Convert MZN to AMD at the real exchange rate

5 mzn
33.02 amd

1.00000 MZN = 6.60374 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MZN to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.049487.3181.437361.659260.964318.9326
1GBP1.155611.21265100.9021.660971.917381.1143521.8779
1USD0.95290.82464183.20751.36971.581150.918918.0414
1INR0.01145240.009910650.012018110.01646130.01900250.01104350.216824

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Armenian Dram
1 MZN6.60374 AMD
5 MZN33.01870 AMD
10 MZN66.03740 AMD
20 MZN132.07480 AMD
50 MZN330.18700 AMD
100 MZN660.37400 AMD
250 MZN1650.93500 AMD
500 MZN3301.87000 AMD
1000 MZN6603.74000 AMD
2000 MZN13207.48000 AMD
5000 MZN33018.70000 AMD
10000 MZN66037.40000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mozambican Metical
1 AMD0.15143 MZN
5 AMD0.75715 MZN
10 AMD1.51429 MZN
20 AMD3.02858 MZN
50 AMD7.57145 MZN
100 AMD15.14290 MZN
250 AMD37.85725 MZN
500 AMD75.71450 MZN
1000 AMD151.42900 MZN
2000 AMD302.85800 MZN
5000 AMD757.14500 MZN
10000 AMD1514.29000 MZN