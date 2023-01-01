1 Mexican peso to Cambodian riels

Convert MXN to KHR

1 mxn
237.16 khr

1.00000 MXN = 237.16400 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:23 UTC
MXN to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.056687.90811.435441.648360.967218.4064
1GBP1.1535411.21895101.4151.6561.901641.115721.2346
1USD0.946450.820378183.1991.358551.560060.915317.4204
1INR0.01137550.009860430.012019410.01632890.0187510.01100130.209382

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 MXN237.16400 KHR
5 MXN1185.82000 KHR
10 MXN2371.64000 KHR
20 MXN4743.28000 KHR
50 MXN11858.20000 KHR
100 MXN23716.40000 KHR
250 MXN59291.00000 KHR
500 MXN118582.00000 KHR
1000 MXN237164.00000 KHR
2000 MXN474328.00000 KHR
5000 MXN1185820.00000 KHR
10000 MXN2371640.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Mexican Peso
1 KHR0.00422 MXN
5 KHR0.02108 MXN
10 KHR0.04216 MXN
20 KHR0.08433 MXN
50 KHR0.21082 MXN
100 KHR0.42165 MXN
250 KHR1.05412 MXN
500 KHR2.10824 MXN
1000 KHR4.21648 MXN
2000 KHR8.43296 MXN
5000 KHR21.08240 MXN
10000 KHR42.16480 MXN