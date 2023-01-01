5 Mexican pesos to Cambodian riels

Convert MXN to KHR at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
1,186.20 khr

1.00000 MXN = 237.23900 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:24 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056787.91641.435581.648260.9671518.4023
1GBP1.1536711.21905101.4241.656141.90151.1157721.2296
1USD0.946350.820311183.1991.358551.559820.9152517.4149
1INR0.01137440.009859620.012019410.01632890.01874810.01100070.209316

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 MXN237.23900 KHR
5 MXN1186.19500 KHR
10 MXN2372.39000 KHR
20 MXN4744.78000 KHR
50 MXN11861.95000 KHR
100 MXN23723.90000 KHR
250 MXN59309.75000 KHR
500 MXN118619.50000 KHR
1000 MXN237239.00000 KHR
2000 MXN474478.00000 KHR
5000 MXN1186195.00000 KHR
10000 MXN2372390.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Mexican Peso
1 KHR0.00422 MXN
5 KHR0.02108 MXN
10 KHR0.04215 MXN
20 KHR0.08430 MXN
50 KHR0.21076 MXN
100 KHR0.42151 MXN
250 KHR1.05379 MXN
500 KHR2.10758 MXN
1000 KHR4.21515 MXN
2000 KHR8.43030 MXN
5000 KHR21.07575 MXN
10000 KHR42.15150 MXN