50 Mexican pesos to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MXN to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
32.35 ghs

1.00000 MXN = 0.64690 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.0570587.89371.435581.648940.9678518.399
1GBP1.1531411.21895101.3561.655461.901491.1160621.217
1USD0.94610.820378183.151.35811.559940.915617.406
1INR0.01137740.009866240.012026510.01633310.01876060.01101140.209333

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MXN0.64690 GHS
5 MXN3.23452 GHS
10 MXN6.46903 GHS
20 MXN12.93806 GHS
50 MXN32.34515 GHS
100 MXN64.69030 GHS
250 MXN161.72575 GHS
500 MXN323.45150 GHS
1000 MXN646.90300 GHS
2000 MXN1293.80600 GHS
5000 MXN3234.51500 GHS
10000 MXN6469.03000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mexican Peso
1 GHS1.54583 MXN
5 GHS7.72915 MXN
10 GHS15.45830 MXN
20 GHS30.91660 MXN
50 GHS77.29150 MXN
100 GHS154.58300 MXN
250 GHS386.45750 MXN
500 GHS772.91500 MXN
1000 GHS1545.83000 MXN
2000 GHS3091.66000 MXN
5000 GHS7729.15000 MXN
10000 GHS15458.30000 MXN