5 Mexican pesos to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MXN to GHS at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
3.23 ghs

1.00000 MXN = 0.64667 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MXN to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.0569587.88541.435551.648780.967718.4038
1GBP1.153211.2189101.3521.655511.901411.1159521.2237
1USD0.946150.820412183.151.35821.559940.9155517.4122
1INR0.01137850.009866650.012026510.01633430.01876060.01101080.209407

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MXN0.64667 GHS
5 MXN3.23337 GHS
10 MXN6.46673 GHS
20 MXN12.93346 GHS
50 MXN32.33365 GHS
100 MXN64.66730 GHS
250 MXN161.66825 GHS
500 MXN323.33650 GHS
1000 MXN646.67300 GHS
2000 MXN1293.34600 GHS
5000 MXN3233.36500 GHS
10000 MXN6466.73000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mexican Peso
1 GHS1.54638 MXN
5 GHS7.73190 MXN
10 GHS15.46380 MXN
20 GHS30.92760 MXN
50 GHS77.31900 MXN
100 GHS154.63800 MXN
250 GHS386.59500 MXN
500 GHS773.19000 MXN
1000 GHS1546.38000 MXN
2000 GHS3092.76000 MXN
5000 GHS7731.90000 MXN
10000 GHS15463.80000 MXN