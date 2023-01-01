20 Mexican pesos to Azerbaijani manats

Convert MXN to AZN at the real exchange rate

20 mxn
1.95 azn

1.00000 MXN = 0.09769 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:36 UTC
MXN to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 AZN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MXN0.09769 AZN
5 MXN0.48843 AZN
10 MXN0.97687 AZN
20 MXN1.95373 AZN
50 MXN4.88433 AZN
100 MXN9.76866 AZN
250 MXN24.42165 AZN
500 MXN48.84330 AZN
1000 MXN97.68660 AZN
2000 MXN195.37320 AZN
5000 MXN488.43300 AZN
10000 MXN976.86600 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Mexican Peso
1 AZN10.23680 MXN
5 AZN51.18400 MXN
10 AZN102.36800 MXN
20 AZN204.73600 MXN
50 AZN511.84000 MXN
100 AZN1023.68000 MXN
250 AZN2559.20000 MXN
500 AZN5118.40000 MXN
1000 AZN10236.80000 MXN
2000 AZN20473.60000 MXN
5000 AZN51184.00000 MXN
10000 AZN102368.00000 MXN