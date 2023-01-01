1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Swedish kronor

Convert MVR to SEK at the real exchange rate

1000 mvr
717.39 sek

1.00000 MVR = 0.71739 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MVR to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046887.14091.434221.657770.964818.9131
1GBP1.1536711.20765100.5311.65461.91251.1130621.8192
1USD0.95530.828054183.2451.37011.583660.921718.0675
1INR0.01147570.00994720.012012710.01645860.0190240.01107210.21704

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swedish Krona
1 MVR0.71739 SEK
5 MVR3.58693 SEK
10 MVR7.17387 SEK
20 MVR14.34774 SEK
50 MVR35.86935 SEK
100 MVR71.73870 SEK
250 MVR179.34675 SEK
500 MVR358.69350 SEK
1000 MVR717.38700 SEK
2000 MVR1434.77400 SEK
5000 MVR3586.93500 SEK
10000 MVR7173.87000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SEK1.39395 MVR
5 SEK6.96975 MVR
10 SEK13.93950 MVR
20 SEK27.87900 MVR
50 SEK69.69750 MVR
100 SEK139.39500 MVR
250 SEK348.48750 MVR
500 SEK696.97500 MVR
1000 SEK1393.95000 MVR
2000 SEK2787.90000 MVR
5000 SEK6969.75000 MVR
10000 SEK13939.50000 MVR