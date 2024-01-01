1 thousand Swedish kronor to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert SEK to MVR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = MVR1.388 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MVR
1 SEK to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.46061.5283
Low1.38631.3863
Average1.42471.4684
Change-5.02%-8.31%
View full history

1 SEK to MVR stats

The performance of SEK to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4606 and a 30 day low of 1.3863. This means the 30 day average was 1.4247. The change for SEK to MVR was -5.02.

The performance of SEK to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5283 and a 90 day low of 1.3863. This means the 90 day average was 1.4684. The change for SEK to MVR was -8.31.

Track market ratesView SEK to MVR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.06911.04284.4461.3964.107
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.1081.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.974106.8631.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9460.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SEK1.38759 MVR
5 SEK6.93795 MVR
10 SEK13.87590 MVR
20 SEK27.75180 MVR
50 SEK69.37950 MVR
100 SEK138.75900 MVR
250 SEK346.89750 MVR
500 SEK693.79500 MVR
1000 SEK1,387.59000 MVR
2000 SEK2,775.18000 MVR
5000 SEK6,937.95000 MVR
10000 SEK13,875.90000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swedish Krona
1 MVR0.72067 SEK
5 MVR3.60337 SEK
10 MVR7.20674 SEK
20 MVR14.41348 SEK
50 MVR36.03370 SEK
100 MVR72.06740 SEK
250 MVR180.16850 SEK
500 MVR360.33700 SEK
1000 MVR720.67400 SEK
2000 MVR1,441.34800 SEK
5000 MVR3,603.37000 SEK
10000 MVR7,206.74000 SEK