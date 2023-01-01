5 Mauritian rupees to Serbian dinars

Convert MUR to RSD at the real exchange rate

5 mur
12.55 rsd

1.00000 MUR = 2.51100 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:53 UTC
MUR to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 RSD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 MUR2.51100 RSD
5 MUR12.55500 RSD
10 MUR25.11000 RSD
20 MUR50.22000 RSD
50 MUR125.55000 RSD
100 MUR251.10000 RSD
250 MUR627.75000 RSD
500 MUR1255.50000 RSD
1000 MUR2511.00000 RSD
2000 MUR5022.00000 RSD
5000 MUR12555.00000 RSD
10000 MUR25110.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 RSD0.39825 MUR
5 RSD1.99124 MUR
10 RSD3.98248 MUR
20 RSD7.96496 MUR
50 RSD19.91240 MUR
100 RSD39.82480 MUR
250 RSD99.56200 MUR
500 RSD199.12400 MUR
1000 RSD398.24800 MUR
2000 RSD796.49600 MUR
5000 RSD1991.24000 MUR
10000 RSD3982.48000 MUR