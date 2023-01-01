10 Mauritian rupees to Namibian dollars

10 mur
4.34 nad

1.00000 MUR = 0.43439 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:33 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 NAD
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 MUR0.43439 NAD
5 MUR2.17194 NAD
10 MUR4.34388 NAD
20 MUR8.68776 NAD
50 MUR21.71940 NAD
100 MUR43.43880 NAD
250 MUR108.59700 NAD
500 MUR217.19400 NAD
1000 MUR434.38800 NAD
2000 MUR868.77600 NAD
5000 MUR2171.94000 NAD
10000 MUR4343.88000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 NAD2.30209 MUR
5 NAD11.51045 MUR
10 NAD23.02090 MUR
20 NAD46.04180 MUR
50 NAD115.10450 MUR
100 NAD230.20900 MUR
250 NAD575.52250 MUR
500 NAD1151.04500 MUR
1000 NAD2302.09000 MUR
2000 NAD4604.18000 MUR
5000 NAD11510.45000 MUR
10000 NAD23020.90000 MUR