20 nad
45.89 mur

1.00000 NAD = 2.29453 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13 UTC
NAD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 NAD2.29453 MUR
5 NAD11.47265 MUR
10 NAD22.94530 MUR
20 NAD45.89060 MUR
50 NAD114.72650 MUR
100 NAD229.45300 MUR
250 NAD573.63250 MUR
500 NAD1147.26500 MUR
1000 NAD2294.53000 MUR
2000 NAD4589.06000 MUR
5000 NAD11472.65000 MUR
10000 NAD22945.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 MUR0.43582 NAD
5 MUR2.17910 NAD
10 MUR4.35819 NAD
20 MUR8.71638 NAD
50 MUR21.79095 NAD
100 MUR43.58190 NAD
250 MUR108.95475 NAD
500 MUR217.90950 NAD
1000 MUR435.81900 NAD
2000 MUR871.63800 NAD
5000 MUR2179.09500 NAD
10000 MUR4358.19000 NAD