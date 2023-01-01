5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Japanese yen

Convert MRU to JPY at the real exchange rate

5000 mru
19424 jpy

1.00000 MRU = 3.88477 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55 UTC
MRU to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Japanese Yen
1 MRU3.88477 JPY
5 MRU19.42385 JPY
10 MRU38.84770 JPY
20 MRU77.69540 JPY
50 MRU194.23850 JPY
100 MRU388.47700 JPY
250 MRU971.19250 JPY
500 MRU1942.38500 JPY
1000 MRU3884.77000 JPY
2000 MRU7769.54000 JPY
5000 MRU19423.85000 JPY
10000 MRU38847.70000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 JPY25.74160 MRU
1000 JPY257.41600 MRU
1500 JPY386.12400 MRU
2000 JPY514.83200 MRU
3000 JPY772.24800 MRU
5000 JPY1287.08000 MRU
5400 JPY1390.04640 MRU
10000 JPY2574.16000 MRU
15000 JPY3861.24000 MRU
20000 JPY5148.32000 MRU
25000 JPY6435.40000 MRU
30000 JPY7722.48000 MRU