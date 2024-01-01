10 thousand Japanese yen to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert JPY to MRU at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
2,564.44 mru

1.000 JPY = 0.2564 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:16
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.8050.9431.5581.380.9137.2391.366
1 GBP1.24211.1711.9361.7141.1348.991.696
1 EUR1.0610.85411.6531.4640.9697.6791.449
1 AUD0.6420.5170.60510.8860.5864.6450.876

How to convert Japanese yen to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 JPY25.64440 MRU
1000 JPY256.44400 MRU
1500 JPY384.66600 MRU
2000 JPY512.88800 MRU
3000 JPY769.33200 MRU
5000 JPY1,282.22000 MRU
5400 JPY1,384.79760 MRU
10000 JPY2,564.44000 MRU
15000 JPY3,846.66000 MRU
20000 JPY5,128.88000 MRU
25000 JPY6,411.10000 MRU
30000 JPY7,693.32000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Japanese Yen
1 MRU3.89948 JPY
5 MRU19.49740 JPY
10 MRU38.99480 JPY
20 MRU77.98960 JPY
50 MRU194.97400 JPY
100 MRU389.94800 JPY
250 MRU974.87000 JPY
500 MRU1,949.74000 JPY
1000 MRU3,899.48000 JPY
2000 MRU7,798.96000 JPY
5000 MRU19,497.40000 JPY
10000 MRU38,994.80000 JPY