5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Aruban florins

Convert MRU to AWG at the real exchange rate

5000 mru
235.68 awg

1.00000 MRU = 0.04714 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MRU to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046487.09921.434561.661350.9636518.8881
1GBP1.1537411.2073100.4921.655151.916811.111821.7925
1USD0.955650.828295183.2371.370951.587680.9209518.0506
1INR0.01148120.009951040.012013910.01647040.01907420.01106420.216858

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Aruban Florin
1 MRU0.04714 AWG
5 MRU0.23568 AWG
10 MRU0.47135 AWG
20 MRU0.94271 AWG
50 MRU2.35677 AWG
100 MRU4.71354 AWG
250 MRU11.78385 AWG
500 MRU23.56770 AWG
1000 MRU47.13540 AWG
2000 MRU94.27080 AWG
5000 MRU235.67700 AWG
10000 MRU471.35400 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AWG21.21550 MRU
5 AWG106.07750 MRU
10 AWG212.15500 MRU
20 AWG424.31000 MRU
50 AWG1060.77500 MRU
100 AWG2121.55000 MRU
250 AWG5303.87500 MRU
500 AWG10607.75000 MRU
1000 AWG21215.50000 MRU
2000 AWG42431.00000 MRU
5000 AWG106077.50000 MRU
10000 AWG212155.00000 MRU