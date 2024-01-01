1 Laotian kip to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert LAK to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 lak
0.01 lkr

1.00000 LAK = 0.01496 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855251.0779589.4871.45341.649880.94945518.3855
1 GBP1.1692511.26045104.6371.699461.929211.1101521.4982
1 USD0.927650.793367183.01591.34831.530570.880817.056
1 INR0.01117480.009556810.012045910.01624150.01843710.010610.205455

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kip

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LAK0.01496 LKR
5 LAK0.07481 LKR
10 LAK0.14962 LKR
20 LAK0.29924 LKR
50 LAK0.74811 LKR
100 LAK1.49621 LKR
250 LAK3.74053 LKR
500 LAK7.48105 LKR
1000 LAK14.96210 LKR
2000 LAK29.92420 LKR
5000 LAK74.81050 LKR
10000 LAK149.62100 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 LKR66.83570 LAK
5 LKR334.17850 LAK
10 LKR668.35700 LAK
20 LKR1336.71400 LAK
50 LKR3341.78500 LAK
100 LKR6683.57000 LAK
250 LKR16708.92500 LAK
500 LKR33417.85000 LAK
1000 LKR66835.70000 LAK
2000 LKR133671.40000 LAK
5000 LKR334178.50000 LAK
10000 LKR668357.00000 LAK