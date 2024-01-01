500 Laotian kips to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert LAK to AED at the real exchange rate

500 lak
0.09 aed

1.00000 LAK = 0.00018 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Laotian kips to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LAK0.00018 AED
5 LAK0.00088 AED
10 LAK0.00176 AED
20 LAK0.00352 AED
50 LAK0.00880 AED
100 LAK0.01760 AED
250 LAK0.04400 AED
500 LAK0.08800 AED
1000 LAK0.17599 AED
2000 LAK0.35199 AED
5000 LAK0.87997 AED
10000 LAK1.75995 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Laotian Kip
1 AED5681.99000 LAK
5 AED28409.95000 LAK
10 AED56819.90000 LAK
20 AED113639.80000 LAK
50 AED284099.50000 LAK
100 AED568199.00000 LAK
250 AED1420497.50000 LAK
500 AED2840995.00000 LAK
1000 AED5681990.00000 LAK
2000 AED11363980.00000 LAK
5000 AED28409950.00000 LAK
10000 AED56819900.00000 LAK