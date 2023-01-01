5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Laotian kips

Convert AED to LAK at the real exchange rate

5 aed
27776.40 lak

1.00000 AED = 5555.28000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:1 UTC
AED to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 LAK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867051.056387.89681.436041.650470.967418.4257
1GBP1.1533411.21825101.3731.656211.903521.1157421.2507
1USD0.94670.82085183.2121.35951.56250.915817.4436
1INR0.0113770.009864560.012017510.01633780.01877730.01100560.209628

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Laotian Kip
1 AED5555.28000 LAK
5 AED27776.40000 LAK
10 AED55552.80000 LAK
20 AED111105.60000 LAK
50 AED277764.00000 LAK
100 AED555528.00000 LAK
250 AED1388820.00000 LAK
500 AED2777640.00000 LAK
1000 AED5555280.00000 LAK
2000 AED11110560.00000 LAK
5000 AED27776400.00000 LAK
10000 AED55552800.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LAK0.00018 AED
5 LAK0.00090 AED
10 LAK0.00180 AED
20 LAK0.00360 AED
50 LAK0.00900 AED
100 LAK0.01800 AED
250 LAK0.04500 AED
500 LAK0.09000 AED
1000 LAK0.18001 AED
2000 LAK0.36002 AED
5000 LAK0.90004 AED
10000 LAK1.80009 AED