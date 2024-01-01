250 South Korean wons to CFP francs

Convert KRW to XPF at the real exchange rate

250 krw
21 xpf

1.00000 KRW = 0.08337 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / CFP Franc
1 KRW0.08337 XPF
5 KRW0.41687 XPF
10 KRW0.83375 XPF
20 KRW1.66749 XPF
50 KRW4.16873 XPF
100 KRW8.33746 XPF
250 KRW20.84365 XPF
500 KRW41.68730 XPF
1000 KRW83.37460 XPF
2000 KRW166.74920 XPF
5000 KRW416.87300 XPF
10000 KRW833.74600 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / South Korean Won
1 XPF11.99410 KRW
5 XPF59.97050 KRW
10 XPF119.94100 KRW
20 XPF239.88200 KRW
50 XPF599.70500 KRW
100 XPF1199.41000 KRW
250 XPF2998.52500 KRW
500 XPF5997.05000 KRW
1000 XPF11994.10000 KRW
2000 XPF23988.20000 KRW
5000 XPF59970.50000 KRW
10000 XPF119941.00000 KRW